Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition will reportedly launch on October 20

Leaker 'billbil-kun' claims pre-orders will open during Gamescom on August 26

The controller will cost $79.99 / £74.99 / €79.99

The price and release date for Microsoft's 25th anniversary Xbox Wireless Controller have reportedly leaked online ahead of Gamescom 2026.

The company revealed the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition in June, alongside the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, both inspired by the original Xbox and the "OG green" that players remember.

We haven't heard anything about the hardware since, but now, according to reliable leaker 'billbil-kun' of Dealabs (via IGN), the X25 controller will launch on October 20, 2026.

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The leaker also claims the controller will cost $79.99 / £74.99 / €79.99 / Canadian$99.99, with pre-orders opening on August 26, coinciding with its announcement at Gamescom.

We know Xbox will be at Gamescom, but its plans for Opening Night Live, where host Geoff Keighley will take to the stage to unveil world premiere trailers for new and upcoming games, are currently unknown.

However, billbil-kun claims the X25 controller details will be featured during the event, with pre-orders opening soon after.

There are no pricing details for the Xbox Series X 25 Limited Edition. Still, Xbox previously stated in an Xbox Wire post that the console and controller will be available together in select markets as a limited-edition collection in November.

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Both the console and controller are a gorgeous translucent green, allowing players to see their internal builds, with illuminated Xbox buttons and "Xbox 25" branding.

"This is just one of the ways we’re celebrating 25 years of XBOX with you, the players who have made XBOX what it is. Thank you," said Jason Ronald, VP Next Generation, in the same post.