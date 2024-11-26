The PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds are finally at a price I can fully recommend them at with this Black Friday PS5 deal

The PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds are one of my favorite gaming hardware products of 2024 - but one hurdle they always had was their launch price. But now, this Black Friday PS5 deal totally negates that and brings them down to a price I can fully recommend them for - particularly in the UK.

Cutting to it, the PlayStation Pulse Explore gaming earbuds are down to $169.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon - a chunky 15%, or $30, saving that brings the buds down to a new record low.

In the UK, the price cut has gone deeper still with the buds now available for £149 at Amazon (was £182.87).

As Black Friday PS5 deals go, this is one I can really get behind and fully recommend - this is the price that the Pulse Explore earbuds could really have done starting life out at and brings them into a much more tempting price range for those on PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal.

We've only seen smaller discounts on the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds since their launch late last year and while the price has crept down a bit (particularly in the UK) this is still an enormous discount and one I can now fully recommend the buds at

I am a big fan of the PlayStation Pulse Explore gaming earbuds and said in my review that the sound quality and connectivity of the buds were exceptional. As a regular PlayStation Portal user, I also found them to be a perfect companion for Sony's handheld device.

While they now face very stiff competition from the likes of the SteelSeries Arctris GameBuds, the Pulse Explores are still among the best gaming earbuds you can buy today.

