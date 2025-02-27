The newly announced PSVR 2 price cut might finally make it a viable Meta Quest 3 competitor

Sony has announced a permanent PSVR 2 price cut

The headset will now cost $399.99 / £399.99 down from $549.99 / £529.99

The Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle will also be that same price, down from $599.99 / £569.99

If you were one of the many PlayStation gamers interested in virtual reality (VR) but put off the PSVR 2 by its almost absurdly high $549.99 / £529.99 price tag, then you're in for a treat.

Sony has announced a new, permanent PSVR 2 price cut taking its retail price all the way down to $399.99 / £399.99 - a mega $150 / £130 discount and close to the massive savings that we saw over the latest Black Friday sales period.

If that wasn't good enough, the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle (which previously cost $599.99 / £569.99) will also be available for that $399.99 / £399.99 price and includes a copy of the Horizon Call of the Mountain game. This honestly sounds like pretty incredible value, especially when you consider the recent release of the PSVR 2 PC Adaptor, which further increases the high spec headset's utility by letting you use it with your PC.

At this price point, the PSVR 2 will be significantly cheaper than the 128GB Meta Quest 3, which comes in at $499.99 / £469.99 and a good middle point between it and the $299.99 / £289.99 price tag of the more budget-oriented Meta Quest 3S.

Although the PSVR 2 hasn't grabbed PlayStation gamers' attention in the way Sony may have wanted, if it had originally launched at this price I think that it would have been a much more popular pick. It still ranks among the best VR headsets right now thanks to stellar performance, so this is a great excuse to take the plunge if you've been on the fence.

According to Sony, the price cut will roll out in March - so expect to see listings updated by the beginning of next week.

