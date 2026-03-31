The Elder Scrolls Online is coming to Xbox Game Pass in June, and it's free right now with PlayStation Plus
ESO is also returning to Skyrim in early 2027
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- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road is now available for free on PS Plus
- The game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Play Anwhere in June
- New content will be released in early 2027 and take players back to Skyrim
Zenimax Online Studios has announced huge plans for The Elder Scrolls Online, including an Xbox Game Pass release.
During the 2026 Seasons Direct today, alongside new playable content coming to the game next month with Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk, Zenimax revealed that players will return to Tamriel's frozen north of Skyrim and explore an "iconic region" not previously seen in The Elder Scrolls Online.
This update will also introduce the game's first-ever Excursion Zone, as well as dynamic blizzards that "affect the gameplay of the zone itself."Article continues below