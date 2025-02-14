The best Nintendo Switch accessory I've ever used is back on sale ahead of Presidents' Day

It's once again a great time to pick up one of the Nintendo Switch's best accessories - the Nitro Deck - as it's been discounted at Amazon ahead of Presidents' Day.
Right now, the base Nitro Deck model has been reduced to a very tempting $39.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon, matching its lowest-ever price at the popular online retailer. Meanwhile, the Nitro Deck Limited Edition which comes with a carry case has dropped to $59.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon. Then there's the Nitro Deck+ - an enhanced version of the original model - which is currently down to $69.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon.
You can check out the best Nitro Deck deals at Amazon - as well as options for alternative colors - below.
Save up to 20% off Nitro Decks this Presidents' Day
The base version of the Nitro Deck is impressively affordable right now, and I'd argue it's an essential purchase at this reduced price. Boasting Hall effect sticks for longevity, comfortable grips, and additional remappable buttons, it's an excellent way to play your Nintendo Switch games on the go.
Also available in:
PAL Grey: Amazon - $46.49
Retro Pink: Amazon - $39.99
White: Amazon - $47.04
Fancy the Nitro Deck in a cool GameCube-style color scheme and coming with a bespoke carry case? This is the option to go for. It's currently 10 bucks out of its record-low price at Amazon, but still a worthwhile option if you'd like your Switch and Nitro Deck accessory to have a little more protection while out and about.
Also available in:
Crystal Pink: Amazon - $59.99
Orange Zest: Amazon - $59.99
Retro Mint: Amazon - $59.99
For a more premium Nitro Deck experience, this model improves on the original's build quality and opts for a symmetrical thumbstick layout, which you may be more comfortable with if you're used to, say, the Steam Deck.
Also available in:
Clear White: Amazon - $59.99
I've been a huge fan of the Nitro Deck for quite a while now, and it comfortably finds a place in our best Nintendo Switch controllers and best Nintendo Switch accessories guides.
The Nitro Deck is effectively an enhanced way to play your Nintendo Switch games in handheld mode. Its Hall effect sticks are far more durable than those found on the Joy-Con controllers, and the sturdy build quality grants the tablet something of a protective shell. The addition of remappable buttons, which are found here and on the Nitro Deck+, are also welcome additions to the handheld play experience.
Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best Nitro Deck deals in your region.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
