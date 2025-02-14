The best Nintendo Switch accessory I've ever used is back on sale ahead of Presidents' Day

It's once again a great time to pick up one of the Nintendo Switch's best accessories - the Nitro Deck - as it's been discounted at Amazon ahead of Presidents' Day.

Right now, the base Nitro Deck model has been reduced to a very tempting $39.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon, matching its lowest-ever price at the popular online retailer. Meanwhile, the Nitro Deck Limited Edition which comes with a carry case has dropped to $59.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon. Then there's the Nitro Deck+ - an enhanced version of the original model - which is currently down to $69.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon.

Save up to 20% off Nitro Decks this Presidents' Day

I've been a huge fan of the Nitro Deck for quite a while now, and it comfortably finds a place in our best Nintendo Switch controllers and best Nintendo Switch accessories guides.

The Nitro Deck is effectively an enhanced way to play your Nintendo Switch games in handheld mode. Its Hall effect sticks are far more durable than those found on the Joy-Con controllers, and the sturdy build quality grants the tablet something of a protective shell. The addition of remappable buttons, which are found here and on the Nitro Deck+, are also welcome additions to the handheld play experience.

