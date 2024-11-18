The 1TB WD Black C50 expansion card is less than $100 right now, making it easily the best Black Friday Xbox deal we've seen so far

Do you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S? Are you sick and tired of having to delete your favorite games in order to make room for new ones? If yes and yes, stop what you're doing right now and take a look at this phenomenal deal on the 1TB WD Black C50 Xbox expansion card.

Right now, Amazon is hosting a blinder of a discount on the WD Black C50. It's available for just $99.99 (was $157.99) for a limited time. This is by far the lowest rate we've ever seen for the popular Xbox expansion card and the first time we've ever witnessed it dip below the $100 mark.

The 512GB variant is also slightly more worth it than usual, coming in at just $67.99 (was $79.99); handy for if you just need a pinch of extra storage space. Though this is a few bucks shy of its lowest ever price, and we'd still recommend going for the 1TB model if you're able. Especially at this massively discounted rate.

Today's best WD Black C50 deals

We're not going to sugarcoat it; this massive $58 saving on the 1TB WD Black C50 is easily the best among the early Black Friday Xbox deals we've seen so far.

This is one of those purchases that definitely seems pricey at first glance, but having an extra 1TB of storage space is nothing to sneeze at. Especially if you're planning on holding onto your Xbox Series X|S console for a good few years - and we expect file sizes for individual games will only continue to increase as the years go on.

For more information, consider checking out our full WD Black 50 review. We awarded the card four out of a possible five stars, praising its incredible value in comparison to the typically pricier Seagate models. It also posted read and write speeds similar to that of the Xbox console's internal storage, so you're barely losing anything in terms of overall performance.

Not in the US or the UK? Check out the list below for all the best WD Black C50 deals in your region.