Stay cool with the Xbox Series X Replica mini fridge, which is now available as part of an excellent Black Friday deal
Both sizes are discounted this Black Friday
I genuinely consider the Xbox Series X Replica mini fridge to be one of the most enticing products the company has ever made, and find myself very tempted by any deals I see on it throughout the year. Curry's is running a Black Friday deal that takes the Xbox Series X mini fridge down to just £39.99 (was £59.99), making it a very good choice for those wanting some refreshments nearby while they're gaming.
Given that Black Friday is imminent, it's great to see UK Black Friday deals starting to drop, especially on gaming products that are a little harder to find throughout the year. The Xbox Series X Replica Drinks Cooler can be tricky to get ahold of, with stocks limited and fairly inconsistent. Now, Currys has discounts on both the 4.5L and 10L, though you'll want to head to Zavvi for the 10L version, as it's just £49.99 (was £79.99).
If you're an Xbox gamer, this fridge features the same design scheme as the Xbox Series X, and can even charge your controllers or phone via an integrated USB port. It has a backlit top grille too, showing a green light as it's running. As you'd expect, the inside is Xbox green, just as it should be.
(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best Xbox fridge Black Friday deals
This is a superb pre Black Friday deal for the Xbox Mini Fridge. This is the 4.5 litre version, good for around 12 standard sized 330ml cans. You can even take it camping, as the fridge can run via a car port. Currys is the only major retailer offering the 4.5 litre version at present.
This is a another great Black Friday deal for the Xbox Mini Fridge, from Zavvi this time. This is the 10 litre version, perfect for those looking to store larger cans. In the image, eight 440ml are stored vertically. There are more options for other retailers for this size below.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fxbox-series-x-replica-drinks-cooler-10-litres-black-and-green-10242217.html">Currys - £59.99 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1202&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.iwantoneofthose.com%2Ftechnology%2Fxbox-series-x-replica-mini-fridge-thermoelectric-cooler-10l-capacity%2F17383227.html%3Faffil%3Dthggpsad%26switchcurrency%3DGBP%26shippingcountry%3DGB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D18534920390%26gbraid%3D0AAAAADrk58U3N1DDyeXR51JBxXFNti2up%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAz_DIBhBJEiwAVH2XwGZkiTRaeCq69qCzwm9zFHLVnd_ZDicQx5T_jEK1C6pJs639aO4wOxoCvSAQAvD_BwE">IWOOT - £49.99
The Xbox Series X Replica Drinks Cooler is available in two sizes. The 4.5 litre is great for small cans, while the 10 litre version would be better for those looking to store larger cans like energy drinks.
For the extra £10, the Zavvi deal on the 10 litre is my recommendation, as you get a lot more bang for your buck. If you've got limited space, however, then the 4.5 litre is great for desk setups or for camping trips.
If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the Xbox Series X mini fridge below, wherever you are in the world.
Shop more of today's best Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 66% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to £500 off Dyson, Bosch & Hisense
- Argos: up to 50% off appliances, tech & toys
- Boots: save on 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: deals on Ninja, Shark & Lenovo
- Dell: laptops from £279
- Dyson: up to £550 off vacuums
- EE: Switch 2 bundles from £20/month
- John Lewis: up to 50% off tech & fashion
- Lego: sets & accessories from £2.99
- Samsung: deals on appliances & phones
- Very: up to 40% off tech, toys & fashion
And if you're looking for some more Xbox recommendations, we've got you covered...
➡️ Read our full guide to the best Xbox controllers
1. Best overall:
Xbox Wireless Controller
2. Best budget:
8BitDo Pro 2
3. Best premium:
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
4. Best wired:
GameSir Kaleid
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.