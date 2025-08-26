Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will support 4K 60FPS on PS5 Pro in both quality and performance mode

The base PS5 version currently offers quality mode at 4K 30FPS and performance mode at 2K 60FPS, but GSC Game World is aiming to deliver the latter at 4K 60FPS at launch

Resolution, VFX, lighting, and more graphical features have been enhanced for the PS5 and PS5 Pro

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl's technical producer, Yevhenii Kulyk, has revealed that GSC Game World is aiming to launch the game on PS5 at 4K 60 frames per second (fps) in quality mode.

Speaking in an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom 2025, Kulyk confirmed that the PS5 Pro version will support 4K 60fps when played on both performance and quality modes, though more textures have been added to improve the latter.

On the other hand, the base PS5 version will offer quality mode at 4K 30fps, while performance mode is currently at 2K 60fps, but the studio is aiming for 4K 60fps at launch.

"Right now, we are going 2K in 60 for the base version, but we are aiming to hit that 4K to hit the parity as well," Kulyk said. "So we want to support, on launch, 4K on the base version for quality and performance."

The developer explained that the team has included additional enhancements with the PS5 Pro version by changing scalability settings, which should improve the game's environments.

"You may notice that in the Pro version, it's a better way to experience the atmosphere of the game, because we tweaked the shadow quality. We tweaked some resolution techniques," Kulyk said. "We tweaked VFX, shading quality, and volumetric stuff, like volumetric clouds and volumetric lighting, so it is quite noticeable, but still, PlayStation 5 is an absolutely good way to play with our game and experience it to the full length."

GSC Game World communications director, Zakhar Bocharov, also added that he thinks "the most beautiful version" is the PS5 Pro quality mode, but admitted that he would still prefer to play the game in performance mode with a guaranteed 60fps.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is now available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC, but will arrive on PS5 and PS5 Pro on November 20, 2025.