Some of the best-looking Xbox Wireless Controllers have had their prices slashed to near record lows

If you're in the market for a brand-new Xbox controller on a budget or even just looking for a quick replacement, you may want to check out the latest deals over on Amazon.com, which are at an all-time low. A select number of Xbox Wireless Controllers featured on Amazon.com, including a variation of alternative colors, are their lowest price ever.

Starting with the Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Pulse Red, this device is now on sale for $44 at Amazon (was $64.99), saving you a total of $20.99 and its lowest price since early July.

There's also the Xbox Wireless Controller in brilliant Velocity Green, which is now on offer for $43.99 at Amazon (was $58.99), saving you $15 and taking it down to 11 cents off its lowest-ever price.

If you're thinking about sticking with a more classic color scheme, you can also snatch up the Black variant for the same price at $43.99 at Amazon (was $59.99) or the Robot White controller for $43.99 at Amazon (was $59.99) - not a lowest ever on both, and one that neither is stranger too, but a great value price nonetheless.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller - Pulse Red:

was $64.99 now $44 at Amazon

The Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Pulse Red is one of the more vibrant options now available on Amazon.com at its cheapest price the site has ever seen. It's perfect if you're looking to brighten up your Xbox gaming setup.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Velocity Green:

was $58.99 now $43.99 at Amazon

The Xbox Wireless Controller Velocity Green is now at its lowest price ever on Amazon.com following a big price drop and is perhaps one of the best budget-friendly alternatives you can get your hands on.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black: was $59.99 now $43.99 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with classic black, so if you're looking for a replacement while looking to cut the cost of a regular listing price, this is the controller for you. The Carbon Black is also at its lowest price since

Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White: was $59.99 now $43.99 at Amazon

Like the Carbon Black, this Robot White controller is great for an all-white setup, made even better by the fact that the price is at its lowest since last month.

The core Xbox Wireless Controller is indeed one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers you can get. In TechRadar Gaming's four-star review for the most recent device, we highlighted the device's premium and accessible feel, which offers "improved tactile textures and refined geometry resulting in a more accessible and comfortable gaming experience".

Whether you're choosing to play on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, or playing the best PC games via Bluetooth, the Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller is a brilliant modernized design that also boasts a new hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case, as well as up to 40 hours of battery life.

However, despite its many improvements on earlier models like a dedicated share button for screenshots and video recording, the controller is incapable of recharging without having to purchase an additional add-on.

If you aren't in the US, then check out the below graphic for the lowest prices on the colorways above wherever you are in the world.