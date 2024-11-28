ShopTo's Black Friday PlayStation Store gift card deals make it easier to take advantage of Sony's PS Plus discounts

I've been pretty disillusioned with the PS Plus subscription service this past year, what with its baffling price hike and the relatively slow drip of games released in comparison to competing services on other platforms.

Black Friday marks a change, though, as Sony has seen to apply up to a massive 30% off 12-month PS Plus subscriptions as part of its Black Friday PS5 deals. And that goes for each of the three PS Plus tiers available.

On top of this, UK retailer ShopTo has applied discounts to its stock of PlayStation Store gift cards, allowing you to take advantage of Sony's PS Plus discounts and potentially have a little extra on the side. We've listed these below - from £10 all the way to £200 - but highlights include the £100 gift card for £87.85 and the £50 gift card for £44.85.

It's also worth noting that Sony's PS Plus discounts still apply if you're already a member upgrading to a different tier. As detailed in the official PlayStation Blog post, existing subscribers can save 25% when upgrading from Essential to Extra, and 30% when jumping from Extra to Premium. All in all, this is one of the most enticing Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen this year.

Today's best Black Friday PS Store gift card deals

was £10 now £9.85 at ShopTo.Net Barely a discount here, honestly, with higher value gift cards having their discounts scaled up, I'd consider checking out those too which we've listed below.

was £20 now £18.85 at ShopTo.Net We're getting a little better now with a solid £1.15 price drop on the £20 gift card, but better value options still await below!

was £40 now £35.85 at ShopTo.Net This is the first of the bunch that I feel I can properly recommend, with a solid £4.15 off the usual sticker price. A PS Plus Essential sub is currently £47.99 - this plus a £10 gift card will get you that for £45.70.

was £50 now £44.85 at ShopTo.Net We're starting to get really quite good now with these gift card discounts at over a fiver off the £50 option.

was £70 now £61.85 at ShopTo.Net We're well into excellent value territory now. With PS Plus Extra's 12 months currently at £74.99, this, plus a £10 gift card adds up to £71.70. That saves on the sub and leaves you a little extra store credit to boot.

was £100 now £87.85 at ShopTo.Net Overall, I think this is the best value option available at ShopTo right now. 12 months of PS Plus Premium costs £83.99 right now. With this card, you'll have an extra £16 left over for just less than £4 more than the cost of the sub.

was £120 now £107.85 at ShopTo.Net The rest of these options will comfortably net you any tier of PS Plus you desire with plenty left over for any games or DLC you may also wish to purchase.

was £150 now £132.85 at ShopTo.Net The second-highest value gift card available at ShopTo. I'd only recommend going with this one if you're planning on doing some big game purchasing in addition to that PS Plus purchase.

was £200 now £179.85 at ShopTo.Net Once again, if you're really planning to make the most of PlayStation's Black Friday sales, then this discount on the £200 gift card may be what you're after.

PlayStation doesn't often discount its PS Plus subscriptions, and even over events such as Black Friday, it isn't a guarantee. The same of course goes for gift cards, but we find that ShopTo is the most reliable here and usually has the best discounted rates.

As a gentle reminder, if you do end up buying one of these 12-month subscriptions, head into your PS5 console subscription settings after purchase and make sure recurring billing is switched off. That way, you won't be hit with a massive fee should Sony choose not to discount PS Plus subscriptions over next year's Black Friday period.

If you're not in the UK, check the list below to find all the best rates on PS Plus subscriptions in your region.