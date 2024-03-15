Sega announces Sonic x Angry Birds crossover event for five of its mobile games

I hope you like Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds because both franchises are getting a heap of limited time content via five - yes, five - Sega mobile game crossovers. And they're happening right now.

An announcement trailer posted to the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel confirms that the Sonic x Angry birds crossover event is taking place from yesterday (March 14) all the way through to until March 21. So you've got about a week to check the event out across all featured games.

Said mobile games are: Sonic Forces, Sonic Dash, Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends and finally, Angry Birds Dream Blast. Events within each are different. In the Sonic titles, for examples, players will be able to unlock and play as Angry Birds characters. Meanwhile, the Angry Birds games have added various Sonic elements, such as new levels, power-ups and themed challenges.

If this news has come at you a bit too fast and you're wondering why such a crossover managed to get off the ground in the first place, we'll get you up to speed. Sega Sammy Holdings (the parent company of Sega) acquired Angry Birds developer Rovio late last year to the tune of around $776 million (via Engadget).

As a result, Sega now has access to Rovio as a mobile development studio alongside its own Hardlight team. This initial Sonic x Angry Birds crossover event is the first real fruit of this acquisition we've seen so far, perhaps a means to test the waters for future projects.

The Sonic franchise especially has a lot of momentum behind it at present. After the well-received Sonic Dream Team hit iOS devices and Apple Arcade, Sega will no doubt want to keep the hedgehog's mobile presence going strong. And with Sonic x Shadow Generations and the third Sonic movie launching later this year, there's plenty to look forward to.

