Sonic X Shadow Generations reignites the hedgehogs' rivalry later this year

Sega has revealed Sonic X Shadow Generations, a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations with additional content featuring fan-favorite character Shadow the Hedgehog.

The game was revealed during January 31's PlayStation State of Play showcase, and will be the first 3D Sonic title on console since 2022's Sonic Frontiers. The game was then further detailed in an official PlayStation Blog post, confirming it's coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Those of you on other platforms, fear not, as Sonic X Shadow Generations' official website also reveals the game will release on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic.

Sonic Team creative officer, Takashi Iizuka, commented on the project in the PlayStation Blog post, and said: "With Sonic X Shadow Generations, we wanted to bring Sonic Generations to PS5 and PS4 while pairing a brand-new Shadow storyline to crossover with the original story.

"With Shadow’s portion of the title, players will get to know him more as a character and understand his motivations. It will create the ultimate celebration of Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow gameplay that all fans will surely enjoy."

Details about Shadow's new campaign are thin on the ground right now. We don't know how long it'll take to beat, nor if he'll end up being playable in the base Generations game.

The trailer does provide some juicy tidbits for series fans, however. The Final Rush stage from Sonic Adventure 2 makes an appearance, alongside a boss encounter with the Biolizard. Shadow the Hedgehog antagonist Black Doom is also featured, and we do see Shadow unleashing iconic powers such as Chaos Control and the Chaos Spear.

So long as the porting effort goes well, it's seeming like Sonic X Shadow Generations will be another fine entry for series fans when it launches in 'Autumn 2024.'

