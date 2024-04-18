Save over £40 on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition with this new lowest-ever price

If you’re in the UK and have been waiting for the perfect chance to upgrade to comfortably the best gaming console on the market, then now is the time to strike as the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition is currently available at a new lowest-ever price.

On sale for just £349 (was £389.99) at Amazon, that’s a total saving of £40.99 and the lowest price that we have ever seen this model reach at the retailer. Offering the same performance as the regular PS5 Slim, the Digital Edition ditches the disc drive in favor of a sleeker design geared towards digital games purchased from the PlayStation Store.

It’s perfect if you prefer to buy your games digitally and, if you change your mind down the line, you can purchase a separate disc drive module for £99.99 that simply slots into the side of your console to add all the functionality of the regular version.

Today's best PS5 Slim Digital Edition deal

PS5 Slim Digital Edition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlayStation-5-Digital-Console-Slim%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VKQ5N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £389.99 now £349 at Amazon

Available at a new lowest-ever price, this is the perfect time to pick up a PS5 Slim Digital Edition with a tidy saving of £40.99. Geared towards digital games, it's ideal for diving into current-generation hits like Baldur's Gate 3 or Horizon Forbidden West.

The only distinction between the PS5 Slim Digital Edition and the PS5 Slim is the presence of the disc drive, allowing you to play physical PS5 and PS4 games in addition to DVDs and Blu-rays. Luckily, if you pick up a PS5 Slim Digital Edition and want to take advantage of those features, you can buy a separate disc drive module to enable the functionality.

If you're curious about the console itself, the PS5 Slim packs all of the functionality of the launch PS5 into a much smaller and lighter shell. It also offers more internal SSD, giving you around 850GB of usable space compared to the roughly 660GB of the original. For a complete breakdown of all the differences between the two models, see our comparison of the PS5 vs PS5 Slim.

