PSVR 2 app suddenly appears on Steam

The PSVR 2 app Steam page is now live, signaling the imminent arrival of SteamVR support for Sony's headset.

The appearance of the Steam page, as well as the app's August 6 launch date, lines up with what was detailed in Sony's announcement of the PSVR 2 PC adapter back in June. In that official PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that the adapter (which costs $59.99 / £49.99) will release when PC support for PSVR 2 rolls out on August 7.

It seems that you'll need to have the PSVR 2 app in addition to the PC adapter in order to perform first-time setup for the headset on Steam. The app also allows setup of the PSVR 2's Sense controllers, confirming that they will be compatible with SteamVR titles.

The Steam page also notes that PSVR 2 owners will be able to perform firmware updates through the app, indicating that Sony will continue to support the headset for the foreseeable future. You'll also be able to set your play area and screen brightness through the app.

It appears that the app will also be needed in general, beyond the initial setup. The Steam page notes: "To play VR games and apps on Steam with PlayStation VR2, PlayStation VR2 App needs to be installed on your PC. Keep the app installed even after initial setup is complete."

Beyond this, there's no indication that the PSVR 2 app will offer any additional functionality beyond initial setup, firmware updates and general SteamVR compatibility. So those expecting to fine tune their VR experience with the app may be disappointed here.

It's also worth noting that, according to the app's system requirements, you'll need around 700MB of free space on your PC. That shouldn't be an issue for most players, but worth keeping in mind, nonetheless.

