Want to avoid Prime Day? These PS5 headset deals are good to go right now

With another round of big sales events coming up, we're about to be inundated with price cuts on all kinds of gaming gear once again.

Amazon's next event, 'Big Deal Days', starts tomorrow and will run October 10-11, but we've spotted some extremely tempting early Prime Day gaming headset deals which mean you can avoid the whole sales rush with some quality picks going right now. I've been covering gaming hardware for years now and these are the early PS5 headset deals I'd jump on right now if I were shopping for myself.

From a simple wired solution that'll keep your investment below the $50 mark, through to value-busting mid-range wireless options, and all the way up to premium sets, you can pick up some of the best PS5 headsets available right now for great prices.

The Razer Kaira X is often what I recommend for folks looking for a cheap or budget PS5 headset given its simple plug-and-play setup and Razer-quality audio; that can be yours for just $39.99 at Amazon right now (was $59.99) - a lowest-ever price. At the top end of the range, there's another lowest-ever price and that's on the Astro A50; not a new headset but still one of the best premium options. That's down to $207.42 at Amazon (was $299.99) which is nearly a third off.

However, my absolute best pick for value for money today would have to be the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 wireless PS5 headset. This wonderful headset, imbued with all that Turtle Beach goodness, is down to an impulse purchase-worthy $79.95 at Amazon (was $149.95). It's been a few bucks lower once before, but at this price, it offers incredible bang for buck value, especially on a wireless headset and one that offers excellent audio quality and microphone excellence. You can find more information on this deal, and others, below.

Best PS5 headset deals today

Razer Kaira X: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Returning to its lowest-ever price, the Kaira X from Razer is by far one of the best wired PS5 headsets. Even at its normal retail price it offers pretty great value for money. A superbly simple wired PS5 headset that can be used across all platforms. Price check: Walmart - $64.71



Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2: was $149.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

Save $70 - You'd be incredibly hard-pushed to find a better PS5 wireless headset deal right now. This 700 Gen 2 headset might not be the very latest from Turtle Beach, but it's still one of the brand's best, and at this second lowest-ever price, offers incredible value. Price check: Walmart - $128.92

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX: was $179.99 now $149.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - However, if you are interested in the latest version, then we can happily point you toward the 700 Gen 2 MAX which is down to its record-low price! Not quite as value-busting, and demanding a bit more of an investment, but still an excellent headset to go for now. It looks almost identical to its non-MAX brethren but offers a bit more. Price check: Best Buy - $179.99 | Walmart - $179.94



Astro A50 headset + Base Station: was $299.99 now $207.42 at Amazon

Save $92 - An enormous saving on the premium Astro A50 means that you can go large for a record-low price this year before the deals have officially started. You'll have to pick up an HDMI adapter to make it play nice with PS5, but it's absolutely worth it if you're looking for something high-end. Price check: Best Buy - $299.99 | Walmart - $217.99



There's always going to be the question of whether you should wait for further discounts this close to Prime Day 2 or Black Friday, however, these prices are so good, and offer levels of value that you can have confidence in and be happy with if you want to avoid the sales.

However, if you want to keep your options open ahead of deals season, then check out the latest price on a bunch of our favorite headsets below.

If you're looking for headsets for the other main consoles, then check out our picks for the best Xbox Series X headset and best Nintendo Switch headset.