The PS5 Project Q is confirmed to be the PlayStation Portal and will launch this year

Sony has revealed that the official name of the PS5 Project Q is the PlayStation Portal. The company has also claimed it is the "first Remote Play dedicated device", and confirmed it will launch later this year.

Much speculation has circulated around the PS5 Project Q since its initial announcement back in May. However, the Japanese hardware giant has revealed the PlayStation Portal today, along with specs and a price tag. Cutting to the latter, you can expect to pay $199.99 / £199.99 (around AU$310) for the dedicated Wi-Fi handheld; though pre-order dates are yet to be announced.

The PlayStation Portal essentially acts as a second screen to take some of the best PS5 games from your console onto the handheld via Wi-Fi. As confirmed by Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience at SIE: "You’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal". However, "PSVR2 games, which require the headset, and games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming, are not supported".

On the tech side of things, the PlayStation Portal remote player "brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand" with an 8-inch LCD 1080p screen that can present games at 60fps. This is information that was already hinted at in the reveal and is comparable to what we've seen from the likes of the Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge. This means that games should look sharp enough when translated to such a small display.

As expected from the physical design of the PlayStation Portal, DualSense controller functionality has also been confirmed. There is no cellular support, meaning this is a handheld to use purely in the home as you would with the likes of the Wii U Gamepad rather than a dedicated machine such as the Nintendo Switch or the older PS Vita. However, for those who want to free up their gaming TV for other activities or content - or people - it could be a valid option.

Time will tell whether the PlayStation Portal could be considered one of the best portable gaming consoles or not for PlayStation fans. We're also rounding up all the best PS5 accessories and the best SSDs for PS5, too, if you want to broaden your setup.