Sony PS5 Project Q: everything you need to know about the upcoming handheld

The Sony PS5 Project Q handheld was unveiled in late May during the PlayStation Showcase. In short, it's a handheld cloud gaming system that utilizes the console's Remote Play feature to stream titles instead of playing games natively. It's essentially poised as an upgraded way to stream your PS Plus library to a dedicated machine instead of just relying on your smartphone, and we're bringing you everything you need to know about it right here.

It's not a new or particularly novel concept, as this tech has excited for some time in the PC gaming space, however, Sony's PS5 Project Q would bring game streaming over to the console gaming space. This means you'll be able to play some of the best PS5 games which are downloaded on your system or stream those from PS Plus to the handheld. We're going over the proposed specs and hardware along with the kind of performance you can expect when this device releases later in the year.

It's possible that the Project Q handheld could be considered one of the best PS5 accessories and could pair well with one of the best PS5 headsets, too. Few concrete details exist now, however, we've pulled together all we could find from official sources and our own hardware knowledge to give you an encompassing overview.

Sony's PS5 Project Q was unveiled during the May 24 PlayStation Showcase confirming that the device was in production. A third official Sony handheld had been rumored for some time, as it has now been over 12 years since the release of the PS Vita all the way back in 2011. At present, there is no concrete price or release date for the upcoming streaming handheld, however, according to court documents sourced during the ongoing FTC vs Microsoft legal battle, it is rumored the machine will cost "under $300" (via Axios' Stephen Totilo).

It's not the most encouraging figure. "Under $300" could mean as much as $299.99 / £299.99 / AU$499 which is already nearing the higher-end price bracket. Considering that the PSVR 2 ($549 / £529 / AU$879), essentially an accessory for the PS5 ($499.99 / £479.99 / AU$799.95), retails considerably more than the base price of the console, this means the price could be more manageable. No release date has been offered yet, though, we wouldn't expect anything earlier than October or November 2023 at the earliest based on Sony's previous track record. We'll be updating you with an official confirmation when that happens.

Design and Features

(Image credit: Sony)

The official Sony Project Q reveal has given us our first proper look at what the handheld system will look like. Instead of the PSP and PS Vita shapes of the past, the Japanese hardware giant has opted for something more contemporary which essentially looks like a DualSense Wireless Controller split in half with a gaming tablet in the middle.

According to the video, Jim Ryan states that Sony Project Q will feature an "8-inch HD screen, and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense". A press release shared by Business Wire has stated that the device will be capable of 1080p at 60fps. Few details have been shared about the processor or the GPU to be found within the handheld device at this time.

There have been several mid-range gaming tablets geared around streaming released this year. Prominent examples include the Razer Edge and the Logitech G Cloud. Price-wise, if the sub-$300 claim is to be believed, we could see anything from a more wallet-friendly Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G to a higher-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside. Considering the Razer Edge currently starts at $399, it is unlikely that we'll see the likes of a Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 at the heart of this device.

A major advantage of relying on cloud streaming instead of native rendering for gameplay experiences is added battery life. For all the faults we found with the Logitech G Cloud, a similarly priced handheld device, it wasn't uncommon to see a battery life of between 8-12 hours when streaming Xbox Game Pass or GeForce Now. If the same can be achieved here then that would be a major plus for Sony's device, although, we're expecting things to be more conservative, given the DualSense support as the PS5's wireless controller only averages 4-8 hours on a single charge.

Sony PS5 Project Q: FAQs

(Image credit: Sony)

What is Sony's Project Q? The Sony PS5 Project Q is an upcoming cloud streaming handheld for the PS5 which is geared around remote play. The goal is to bring the full console quality experience to a more intimate setting without sacrificing the fine level of control as you would find from the DualSense gamepad. It does not natively play its own games such as you would find with a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or Asus ROG Ally.

How does the PS5 Project Q work? Sony's PS5 Project Q uses Wi-Fi for Remote Play to enjoy games streamed locally to the handheld from the console. This means you'll need to be close by to the system in order to avoid any potential interference. You won't be able to take it on the go with you.

We're all about new and exciting gaming hardware here and you can get the lowdown with the best gaming consoles and the best handheld games consoles available now.