Huge PS5 price drop gets you the console for under £400 right now - a lowest ever price

In UK PS5 deals news, we're seeing huge PS5 price drops in the UK at a whole host of retailers. These price cuts are taking the PS5 console into never-before-seen price territory and represent the lowest-ever price and the best-ever time to buy the console.

If you're after something slightly different, you can head to Currys, which has the PS5 and Lega Star Wars Skywalker Saga for a frankly silly £399 - a saving of £90!

The go-to behemoth of a retailer, Amazon, is also slashing prices and it's got the console on its own down to £399 (was £479.99).

On a wider level, we're seeing a lot of the other major retailers take the price down to £404.99 level for the full-fat console, which we've covered below, as well as some stand-out deals.

There are also some silly prices on PS5 accessories now too so head over here for that roundup.

If you're after some quickfire links, however, just to get you in the right place, then here's a full list of the PS5 price drops and console deals we've found:

Huge PS5 Price drops - top picks

PS5 console + Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga | was £479.99 now £399 at Currys

Save £80 - This is also frankly a ridiculous UK PS5 price! The full-fat console, and a great game for less than £400! Wild, and one that should be jumped on immediately.



PS5 console | was £479.99 now £399 at Amazon UK

Save £80 - The retail behemoth of Amazon has got the console on its own at less than £400 - huge news and a great opportunity to pick up the brilliant console for a record-low price.



And to make comparing prices easier on the console, check out the latest lowest prices that our automatic price-finding tech has brought up - it updates every half an hour or so, wherever you are in the world.

If you're after a specific PS5 console then we've also got all the info on where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle and Dualsense controller right now.