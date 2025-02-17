Presidents' Day sales have the bite-sized CRKD Neo S controller close to its lowest-ever Amazon price

Thinking of picking up a new Nintendo Switch controller during the Presidents' Day sales period? You should absolutely consider the CRKD Neo S, an impressively portable and affordable Switch controller that's just dropped very close to its lowest-ever Amazon price on record.

The highlight here is certainly the CRKD Neo S Retro Gold Edition, which replicates the iconic red-on-gold look of the original Famicom controller. At $39.99 (was $49.99), it's currently a very affordable and attractive bit of hardware to add to your Nintendo Switch collection.

It's not the only Neo S model enjoying a discount today, either. Special colorways including Blossom, Junkyard, Classic Clear and Electric Pink have also all dropped to $39.99, and you can find links to those below.

Today's best CRKD Neo S controller deals

The CRKD Neo S comes from a brand that has high approval here at TechRadar Gaming. Its other products, such as the Nitro Deck and even tinier CRKD Atom, both find their way onto our best Nintendo Switch controllers list.

Like those devices, you can expect great build quality here, as well as top-notch aesthetics and smart features such as swappable thumbsticks. A pair of remappable buttons, Hall effect sticks and up to 20 hours of battery life also make the Neo S an incredible controller from a value standpoint as we outlined in our original four-star CRKD Neo S controller review.

Not in the US or unable to take advantage of Presidents' Day sales? Check the list below for all the best CRKD Neo S deals in your region.