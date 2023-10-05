You can get £100 off PS5 in huge Prime Day 2 UK discount

Amazon Prime Day 2 (also known as Amazon Prime Big Day deals) is almost upon us, and that means there's going to be a whole bunch of great deals to take advantage of when the sales event lands on October 10 - 11.

The latest discount for the PS5 has just dropped, and it's looking pretty spectacular. Right now, UK shoppers can grab a PlayStation 5 Console + EA Sports FC 24 bundle for £409.99 at Amazon (was £539.99). This will save you 24% or a whopping £130, which can then go towards securing one of the best PS5 games or a great PS5 SSD deal which is on offer right now.

The bundle not only includes one full game voucher for EA's FC 24, but it also provides players with a voucher for the FC 24 Ultimate Team digital content. This means players will be able to get their hands on one Rare Gold Player's Pack and three untradeable icon players for five Ultimate Team matches.

While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen the PS5 go, as it was down to £400 a couple of months ago, it's still a fantastic deal, especially considering that it includes a brand-new game.

Today's best PS5 bundle deal in the UK

PS5 EA FC 24 bundle: was £539.99 now £409.99 at Amazon

Save £130 - This deal not only gets you a brand new PS5 console but also provides EA's newest sporting venture FC 24, along with it. It's a fantastic deal if you're in the market for a new console and a new game. Price check: Argos £409 | Currys £429 | Very £409.99 (includes Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3) Buy if: You're a fan of PlayStation and are in the market for a next-gen console. Now there are more and more fantastic upcoming PS5 exclusives, it's a great time to invest in a more powerful console. Don't buy if: You'd prefer an Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch. Also, if you're not a fan of FC 24, it's best to hold out for a few more days to see if there are any other great bundles in the Prime Day 2 deals.

