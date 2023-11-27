Some of the very best Nintendo Switch games are going for less than $30 this Cyber Monday

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals have arrived in force. However, though you can save plenty on many of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, I've noticed that more than a few top-tier Nintendo Switch games have been appearing in the Cyber Monday sales for under $30 - an absolute steal.

Below, you'll find great bargains on many of the best Nintendo Switch games. Some of the best story games, best RPGs, and best indie games are on sale for under $30, making them highly affordable. Speaking for myself, I couldn't believe some of the deals on offer. NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, Persona 5 Royal, and Cult of the Lamb are just some of the iconic titles available for under $30 this Cyber Monday, offering a real treat for savvy shoppers.

The Nintendo Store is famously stingy, offering bargains that are usually few and far between. That makes these deals especially noteworthy since savings on Switch games can be hard to come by. Whether you enjoy casual, family-friendly games or prefer more intense experiences, there are games on this list that'll meet your needs. Read on for deals on excellent Nintendo Switch games for under $30.

Today's best Nintendo Switch video game deals for under $30

Sonic Frontiers: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Sonic Frontiers is arguably the best 3D Sonic title ever made. In our review, we called the game "a bold new direction for the struggling hedgehog" which amounted to "a triumphant return to form." If you like awesome boss fights, catchy music, and pleasing, high-speed platforming then Frontiers may be the game for you. Price check: Amazon - $34.97

Persona 5 Royal: was $59.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - One of the best RPGs ever made, Persona 5 Royal is part slice-of-life game and part supernatural heist simulator. Not only does this game come highly recommended, but we also loved playing it on Nintendo Switch so much that we wrote an article about it. Don't sleep on this fantastic value deal. Price check: Amazon - $42

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition: was $39.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - This inexplicable yet joyous crossover sees Mario joining forces with the Rabbids in a turn-based strategy game in the mold of XCOM 2 or Persona 5 Tactica. Accessible, charming, and well-paced, Sparks of Hope is a tongue-in-cheek take on the genre that entertains and delights. Price Check: Amazon - $29.88

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This action-packed and emotionally fraught RPG left its mark on the video game landscape with its thought-provoking plot, distinctive art style, and gorgeous soundtrack. Not for the faint of heart, NieR: Automata, follows the story of a group of androids committed to saving the world from a robot uprising. At $29.99, this classic is available at excellent value. Price check: GameStop - $39.99

Cult of the Lamb: was $34.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Be honest: have you ever wanted to start your own evil cult? Cult of the Lamb lets you do just that. The game takes place in two phases: roguelike dungeon crawling and strategic cult building. It makes for an engaging and rewarding loop that'll keep you coming back again and again. Price check: Best Buy - $24.99

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection: was $39.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - Revisit an iconic period of Assassin's Creed history with this great-value anthology. Including Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations, The Ezio collection puts you in the shoes of one of the most beloved protagonists in the series' history: Italian Renaissance man Ezio Auditore. The collection charts his rise from street bravo to legendary assassin, offering dozens of hours of satisfying stealth action. Price check: Amazon - $29.99

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2: was $39.99 now $29.90 at Amazon

Save $10 - Released in 1999 and 2000 respectively, Tonk Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 won the hearts of gamers all over the world with their satisfying physics and iconic grunge soundtracks. This remaster offers modern graphics as well as expanded soundtracks, reimagining the Tony Hawk's experience for a new era. Price check: Best Buy - $29.99

If you live outside of the US, fear not. Check below for a list of deals in your area, curated in real time by our special price-checking software.

