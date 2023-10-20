A Venom spinoff after Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is possible if 'that's what fans really want'

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has officially released, but even with a whole new story to play through, some fans can't help but wonder; when's the next game out?

This next installment in Marvel's Spider-Man series sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales navigating their personal lives while fighting villains, one of which is a private militia led by the infamous Kraven the Hunter. There's also the Sandman, Lizard, and, crucially, Venom for players to enjoy fighting.

The senior narrative director for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Jon Paquette, may already be thinking about this next game after teasing the possibility of a Venom spinoff. In an interview with Insider, Paquette talked about one of the standout characters from this latest game: Venom himself.

While there's no direct confirmation that Venom could get his own standalone game, Paquette said that if there's an overwhelming call for it from players, then it's definitely something that they'll consider.

"So, here's what we're doing. We're focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we're gonna do is we're gonna wait to see how the fans react," he said. "We're gonna listen to the fans, and we're gonna ask ourselves, 'Okay, what do the fans really want?'"

The team over at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 drew much of their inspiration from classic comic book history. This same foundation that they used in the most recent web-slinging title could work well for the basis of a Venom-centric story.

"There's such a rich universe there, and there's a lot that the comics have done. We tried to take all that in, and then forget about it, and think about what would be best for our characters and our franchise," added Paquette.

If you can't wait to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for yourself, then you're in luck; it's available to play today (October 20) on PS5. So if you're a big comic book fan, your weekend plans are sorted.

