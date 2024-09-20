PlayStation Direct has discounted the excellent Sony Inzone Buds by £20 - but only for a very limited time

There's a great discount happening now for the stellar Sony Inzone Buds over at PlayStation Direct.

Right now, this UK-only deal sees the Sony Inzone Buds drop to £159.99 at PlayStation Direct (was £179.99). That price is for the white colorway, but if you're after something more understated, you might be glad to know the black variant has also dropped to £159.99.

It's a pretty rare discount for the Sony Inzone Buds, and if you've been considering picking up a pair for gaming or general music listening, you may want to act fast. That's because this discount is only live until September 30 at 11pm BST.

Sony Inzone Buds (White): was £179.99 now £159.99 at PlayStation Direct

From near-immaculate sound quality to ultra-effective active noise canceling, the Sony Inzone Buds are simply some of the best gaming earbuds you can buy for use with PS5 and PC. Don't want to commit to a bulkier headset? We can't recommend the Inzone Buds enough, especially at this discounted rate. Price check: Argos - £179.99

Sony Inzone Buds (Black): was £179.99 now £159.99 at PlayStation Direct

If you'd prefer a more subtle colorway for your buds while out and about, the black variant of the Sony Inzone Buds have also been discounted. Same great performance, same feature set, the only difference here is the color. Price check: Very - £180

I loved the Sony Inzone Buds so much that they currently rank in our best gaming earbuds guide. In my Sony Inzone Buds review, I awarded them 4 out of 5 stars, praising a level of sound quality that you rarely get in a pair of gaming buds along with their excellent build quality and battery life.

You're certainly getting what you pay for here and I can't recommend the buds enough if you're after premium gaming sound at a more mid-range price point. The only thing to really be careful about here is that the 2.4GHz dongle (included in the charging case) tends to be more reliable than the buds' Bluetooth LE support.

They are also quite bass-heavy, which can leave the occasional track sounding slightly muddy. However, that does work in the Sony Inzone Buds' favor if you plan to use them strictly for gaming. The best single-player games, especially, really shine thanks to the Inzone Buds' richly deep lows.

