Secretlab launches 'Black Friday Prices, Now' sale with some of the best gaming chairs discounted

Secretlab has launched the "Black Friday Pricing, Now" sale, which sees up to $150 / £200 knocked off some of the best gaming chairs made by the company.

The deepest discount for these cheap gaming chair deals is reserved for the Secretlab Classics range, which features up to $150 off older models from around three years ago on the Secretlab Titan 2020 and the Secretlab Omega 2020. Of these, the largest saving is the Secretlab Titan 2020 Napa Leather model, which is down to $749 (was $900).

A steady discount has also been applied to all the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 "Secretlab Signatures" rocking the Neo hybrid leatherette upholstery, which knocks the regular pricing of $589 down to $519 for a total saving of $70. There are five designs to pick from, including the Stealth, Classic, Black, Ash, and Royal versions retailing at some of their cheapest rates.

Some of the Special Edition models have received healthy discounts as well, which include franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Star Wars, Overwatch, Diablo, Batman, Fortnite, and Attack on Titan. While these Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 variants usually sell for $624, they are now available for $594, taking them under the $600 mark, which doesn't happen often.

If you want different upholstery options discounted, then you're in luck, as the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave variants are also on sale. While usually retailing for $609, the entire "Secretlab Signatures" range, including Plush Pink, Mint Green, Soda Purple, Black, and Arctic White, are down to $539 for a hefty $70 off when compared to non-direct pricing.

Today's best Secretlab gaming chair deals

Secretlab Titan Evo 2020 Napa Leather: was $899 now $749 at Secretlab

Save $150 - The largest discount of the entire sale is on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2020 Napa Leather down to one of its lowest prices yet. If you want genuine leather instead of a synthetic alternative then this could be the one for you. UK price (Save £200) - £564 (was £764)



Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Neo Hybrid Leatherette: was $589 now $519 at Secretlab

Save $70 - Almost every single Neo Hybrid leatherette upholstery model in the "Secretlab Signatures" range is discounted, which knocks a good chunk of change off of one of the best gaming chairs that money can buy. UK price - £439 (was £469)



Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave: was $589 now $519 at Secretlab

Save $70 - Almost every single SoftWeave variant in the US and the UK has been discounted significantly, including the likes of the Soda Purple and Mint Green variants which are among the newest colorways. UK price - £469 (was £500)

A new gaming chair will pair excellently with one of the best gaming desks and one of the best gaming monitors for a comfortable setup to enjoy the best PC games.