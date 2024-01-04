Endling - Extinction is Forever headlines January 2024’s Games with Prime offerings

Amazon Prime subscribers can claim and keep four PC games this month as part of their subscription, including the indie adventure Endling - Extinction is Forever.

Endling can be claimed as part of January 2024’s lineup from today (January 4) as long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription. If you were unfamiliar, the game has players take on the role of the last mother fox left on a ravaged Earth, with a duty to protect her babies. It was offered as one of PlayStation Plus Essential’s monthly games for July last year, so it’s not the first time it’s been available to claim via a subscription service, but if you missed out on that, this is a great opportunity to pick it up. It’ll be playable via the Amazon Games app on PC.

After that, on January 11, subscribers can claim beekeeping sim APICO to play via the Amazon Games app. If you’ve ever been filled with the desire to collect, breed and conserve bees (and why wouldn’t you?) then this is one way to do so.

From January 18, subscribers will be able to grab the Epic Games Store version of Atari Mania - a collection of microgames inspired by a range of classic Atari games. Finally, come January 25, the Epic Games Store version of Yars: Recharged - a bullet-hell shooter and revival of Atari’s 1982 title, Yars’ Revenge, will become available.

It’s also worth noting that there’s only a few days left to claim one of December’s best Games with Prime - Arkane’s 2021 first-person shooter, Deathloop . Amazon Prime subscribers have until January 10 to grab the Epic Games Store version of it at no extra cost.