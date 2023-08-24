Dark and Darker is getting a mobile version from Krafton

Krafton, the publisher behind PUBG Mobile, has announced a new deal with developer Ironmace to bring Dark and Darker to mobile devices.

Krafton shared the news today that it has struck a deal with Ironmace and secured a global license for the Dark and Darker IP to create a mobile version of the game (via GamesRadar).

"We've been watching Dark and Darker’s potential and distinct creativity with great interest," said senior head of publishing at Krafton, Rafael Lim.

"From the genre to the setting of the overall IP, Dark and Darker tapped into something compelling with its existing PC release. Here at Krafton, we can’t wait to share these exciting dungeon runs with a whole new community of fans on mobile."

There's no release date for the mobile version just yet, so it's unclear how the game's multiplayer components will translate from PC to mobile.

Dark and Darker is a fantasy extraction game featuring PvPvE mechanics and multiplayer dungeon exploration. It entered early access on August 7 on the indie storefront Chaf Games - through Ironmace's own launcher called Blacksmith - as opposed to Steam.

The new platform release followed a cease and desist order from Nexon, which forced Ironmace to remove the game from the platform after the former alleged the developer of using stolen code to make Dark and Darker.

Ironmace's offices were reportedly searched by authorities after an ex-Nexon employee now working for Ironmace was accused of stealing code, but nothing was found. The lawsuit was dismissed and a US judge ruled that the case could be better heard in South Korea, where Ironmace is based. Nexon has yet to file another suit, however.

Earlier this week, Ironmace stated that it would start cracking down on cheaters in Dark and Darker. The developer said in a community post that hackers are "a serious priority" for the team and it will begin taking action.

