One of my favorite wireless gaming headsets of all time, the Astro A50, is at a lowest-ever price ahead of the Black Friday deals

One of my all-time favorite gaming headsets has crashed to what I believe is its record low price and we're not even in Black Friday week yet. In short, if you're looking for a premium wireless gaming headset, and don't mind it being a little older, then we have got the deal for you.

The brilliant, timeless Astro A50 can be yours for just $149.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99). That first link is for the PS4 and PS5 variant but the great news is that the Xbox variant is also down to the same lowest-ever price of $149.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99).

Sadly the UK price for the PlayStation variant of £196 at Amazon (was £319.99) is not a record-low but it is a pretty hefty discount from the list price.

Today's best PS5 headset deal

was $249.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy Those on Xbox can make use of the same headset deal and pick up the corresponding variant of the A50 also from Best Buy for the same record-low price. Again, you'll need an adapter on Xbox Series consoles, but the audio payoff is definitely worth it in my opinion. UK price: £199.99 at Very

I've used this headset across PS5, PS4, PC, and PS3 with the latter being the console companion for the A50 in my setup now - the use of the optical connection is a real winner for the console of the past two generations. I love this headset, and even though it's been replaced by its A50 X brethren recently, it can still absolutely hold ts own against modern wireless gaming headsets. As part of the wider Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox deals this is a great deal for those looking to save money on a quality, top-end headset.

