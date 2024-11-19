One of my favorite wireless gaming headsets of all time, the Astro A50, is at a lowest-ever price ahead of the Black Friday deals

One of my all-time favorite gaming headsets has crashed to what I believe is its record low price and we're not even in Black Friday week yet. In short, if you're looking for a premium wireless gaming headset, and don't mind it being a little older, then we have got the deal for you.
The brilliant, timeless Astro A50 can be yours for just $149.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99). That first link is for the PS4 and PS5 variant but the great news is that the Xbox variant is also down to the same lowest-ever price of $149.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99).
Sadly the UK price for the PlayStation variant of £196 at Amazon (was £319.99) is not a record-low but it is a pretty hefty discount from the list price.
Today's best PS5 headset deal
This is simply a superb price on one of my all-time favorite wireless gaming headsets - and one that will still produce the goods on a PS5, years after its initial release. Combine it with an HDMI adapter and you're laughing with this lowest-ever price on the A50.
Price check: $172.75 at Walmart
UK price: £196 at Amazon
Those on Xbox can make use of the same headset deal and pick up the corresponding variant of the A50 also from Best Buy for the same record-low price. Again, you'll need an adapter on Xbox Series consoles, but the audio payoff is definitely worth it in my opinion.
UK price: £199.99 at Very
I've used this headset across PS5, PS4, PC, and PS3 with the latter being the console companion for the A50 in my setup now - the use of the optical connection is a real winner for the console of the past two generations. I love this headset, and even though it's been replaced by its A50 X brethren recently, it can still absolutely hold ts own against modern wireless gaming headsets. As part of the wider Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox deals this is a great deal for those looking to save money on a quality, top-end headset.
If you're outside the US or want to keep your options open then check out our price-finding tech below which will automatically update and show you the latest, lowest prices on the A50 wherever you are.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.