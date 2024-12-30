No PS5 for Christmas? Grab this Fortnite console bundle at a discounted price

Disappointed that you didn't receive the PS5 of your dreams this Christmas? Well if you're looking for the best deals on this current-gen console right now, then we've got you covered.

You can currently pick up the PS5 – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle at Walmart for just $424 (was $499.99) – that's an epic $75.99 off and puts this bundle significantly below the cost of just buying the console on its own right now.

If you're wondering what you actually get with this deal, then here's a quick rundown. First off, you'll get the PS5 Slim console itself with 1TB of internal storage, plus the disc drive attachment in the box. This is on top a code for the Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle, which gives you some bonus cosmetics in the hit free-to-play game.

Read on for even more details.

Don't miss today's best PS5 deal

PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle: was $499.99 now $424 at Walmart Not only does this deal give you a serious $75.99 saving on a PS5 Disc Edition but it also comes packaged with some great Fortnite content to boot. For just $424, you get the cutting-edge console and an Outfit, Pickaxe, Instrument, and a whole bunch more.

For this bargain price, you're getting a whole lot in return – we didn't give this console four and a half stars in our PlayStation 5 review for no reason! It also ranks right up there as one of the best gaming consoles available now.

Its 4K/120fps gameplay unlocks lightning-fast response times – perfect for those Fortnite sessions – without sacrificing graphical fidelity, while its speedy SSD makes loading games much faster. But it's that innovative controller, with its revolutionary haptics, that makes the PS5 a joy to play and well worth picking up.

You're getting even more great gaming experiences out of this bundle though. It also comes packaged up with a range of great add-ons for Fortnite – not only do you get an outfit, back bling, a pickaxe, a wrap, a drum instrument, a boost, wheels and a new trail but you also get 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the in-game store. That's a pretty tempting pack-in, especially at this price.

Outside of the US or on the lookout for other PS5 console offers? Check out some of the best deals in your region below.