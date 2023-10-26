Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the fastest-selling Mario game of all time in Europe

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is officially Europe's fastest-selling Mario game of all time.

According to Nintendo, who shared the milestone on social media today (October 26), the impressive milestone was made within the game's first three days of launch.

"Wowie zowie! In its first three days on sale, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has become the fastest-selling Super Mario game ever in Europe," Nintendo said. "A huge thanks to everyone who helped make this a wonderful launch."

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launched on October 20 for Nintendo Switch and quickly became the third-biggest physical launch for a Mario platform game of all time, coming up behind Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Wonder currently holds the fifth biggest boxed game release of the year and was recently overtaken by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - which has seen massive success and managed to sell over 2.5 million copies, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever.

Nintendo hasn't yet revealed the statistics for North America or Japan, so it's unclear how Super Mario Bros. Wonder's worldwide sales hold up against the new milestone for Europe.

In our five-star review, Catherine Lewis called the game "a triumphant evolution of 2D Mario" adding, "Not only does it wholeheartedly feel like an innovative rebirth for 2D Mario, but it can’t be overstated how well-polished it is."

It's a busy year for games, but Nintendo has already laid out its plans for a number of new titles to be released in the coming months and next year.

Fans can look forward to the release of the Super Mario RPG remake on November 17, as well as Side Order, Wave Two of the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass, which is set to arrive in early 2024. We were also recently treated to new details - and new, updated artwork - for Princess Peach: Showtime - which is set to launch on March 22, 2024.

For more, check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games, along with our picks for the best single-player titles to play solo.