Princess Peach: Showtime's official art has been changed to make Peach look more like her movie counterpart

Nintendo has changed the official artwork for Princess Peach: Showtime, making the titular character look a lot more expressive.

As VGC reports, the Twitter account No Context Super Mario has spotted that the key art for the upcoming Nintendo Switch title has been updated to showcase a brand-new look for Princess Peach.

The user compares the two, showing that the new face for Peach in the center has been changed to look more expressive, as well as Kung-Fu Peach, who can be seen in the background looking a lot angrier and ready to kick some butt.

No Context Super Mario also noted in the thread that this isn't the case just for the English version of the game - which has officially been updated on the official website - as the Japanese website also pictures the same new artwork.

They apparently updated the Princess Peach Showtime key art lol

Over on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, some players are making comparisons to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, pointing out that Peach's new look in the new official key art is awfully similar to her movie counterpart.

It's hard not to notice the similarities, especially her more animated facial expressions, and some fans are suggesting this is Nintendo's way of creating synergy between its newer projects.

Whatever the reason, Princess Peach's new look coincides well with the tone of the game where we'll finally get to see the longtime Super Mario character take center stage for her first solo title since Super Princess Peach, which was released in 2005 on the Nintendo DS.

Princess Peach: Showtime is set to launch on March 22, 2024, and will allow the player to take on various Peach identities, each equipped with unique abilities, including Kung-Fu Peach, Detective Peach, Patisserie Peach, and Swordfighter Peach.

