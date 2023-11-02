Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC will release in December

The Pokémon Company has confirmed the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s second wave of DLC, The Indigo Disk. Part Two of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion will launch on December 14.

The Indigo Disk is set to continue directly on from the events of Part One: The Teal Mask (which fans will know ended on a bit of a cliffhanger). It will take place in a new location called the Blueberry Academy, found in the Unova region (the region first introduced in Pokémon Black and White).

We don’t know a great deal about The Indigo Disk’s story, but it was previously revealed that all of the previous starter Pokémon - from Bulbasaur to Grookey - will all be available in the DLC. Alongside other returning Pokémon like Metagross and Alcremie, players can expect to see brand new additions like the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos and the new evolution for Duraladon, named Archaludon.

In case you’ve not already purchased Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, it’s not possible to buy one wave without the other - they must be purchased via the combined expansion, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Part 1: The Teal Mask was released on September 13 and is set in the new region of Kitakami. It centers around the Legendary Pokémon Ogerpon and introduces characters like Kieran and Carmine, who play a central role in the DLC's story.

A tweet from Nintendo of America has also confirmed that, unlike The Teal Mask DLC, players need to have completed the main story of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in order to start The Indigo Disk. So, if you’ve not already done so, be sure to wrap everything up ahead of its launch.

