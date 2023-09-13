Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Wave 2 DLC is set in Unova, new dialogue confirms

Today (Wednesday, September 13), the first wave of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC - The Teal Mask expansion - released on Nintendo Switch, and fans have been quick to spot an important line of dialogue which confirms that the second expansion will bring players back to the Unova region, which was first introduced in Pokémon Black and White.

The second expansion - titled The Indigo Disk - is set to release later this year, although it’s not currently known exactly when. What we do know is that it’ll take players to Blueberry Academy - a sister school to both Naranja and Uva Academy. It’s been clarified that this new school is found in Unova.

In The Teal Mask, players are introduced to a fresh-faced character named Briar, a teacher at Blueberry Academy. When introducing her, the player’s homeroom teacher, Jacq, says: “That’s a school in the Unova region, you know. Ms. Briar helps set the curriculum there.”

What isn’t clear at the time of writing is if players will be able to see or visit any of the locations in Unova which were previously included in Pokémon Black, White and their sequels. Blueberry Academy was never mentioned in those games, and it’s already been revealed that “most of this unusual school is located under the ocean”. Therefore, even though it is set in the fan-favorite region from the Nintendo DS era, The Indigo Disk DLC may not make classic Unova explorable.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ’s 2.0.1 update was also rolled out today, and it introduces a number of new features and quality-of-life improvements to all players, regardless of whether they’ve bought the DLC or not. Some highlights include the option to lock the mini-map to a north-facing position, and the ability to play music while taking photos (which will make your Pokémon respond in different ways).

Perhaps most importantly, Pokémon icons now load much faster when browsing through your Boxes, improving on an issue which has been affecting players since launch.