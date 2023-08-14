Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC will feature every starter Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

's upcoming Indigo Disk expansion will feature every starter Pokémon from the series' previous titles.

During the Pokémon World Championships, Game Freak shared a brand-new trailer showing the second part of its Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion, revealing that all 24 previous starter Pokémon will return.

It looks like players will be able to search and capture these Pokémon in the wilds, as the trailer reads, "Past first partner Pokémon are appearing in spades." Players who have been wishing to play with their favorite starters will once again have the chance (via Eurogamer).

There are plenty of Pokémon to account for, with some notable ones appearing in the trailer being Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Rowlet, Scorbunny, Mudkip, and more. The trailer also shows some gameplay of the player running around catching Pokémon, with one instance showing shiny Terastallized versions of Venusaur, as well as Primarina and Blaziken.

There's even a small battle sequence to see those versions in action, and the Pokémon Twitter account went further by confirming Mythical Shaymin in a screenshot.

The addition of every starter Pokémon to Scarlet and Violet makes it the first time players can catch them in the wild, as opposed to obtaining them through Tera Raids, breeding, or trading. However, those who own Scarlet and Violet will still need to buy the DLC to catch them.

There's no official release date for Indigo Disk just yet, but the first half of the expansion - The Teal Mask - will launch on September 13 for Nintendo Switch.

The Pokémon Company's chief operating officer, Takato Utsunomiya, recently revealed that the company is having “more and more conversations” regarding balancing the quality and quantity of its future game releases.

