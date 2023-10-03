Nintendo president confirms the Switch will have continued support and games well into next year

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed that the company will continue to support the Nintendo Switch next year with new software planned for 2025.

Furukawa was asked in a recent interview with Nikkei (translated via VGC) whether the handheld will continue to see support now that it's six and a half years into its life cycle.

The president responded by saying that Nintendo will continue its focus on the Switch until the fiscal year ending March 2024 and the console will continue to see new games until 2025.

"We are still working on software for the Switch for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025," Furukawa said.

"In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, we hope to sustain the momentum of Zelda and the [Super Mario Bros] movie, with focus on the holiday sales season. As for hardware, we will maximize not only new demand for the hardware, but also for those buying second consoles and replacements."

For the rest of 2023, Nintendo is preparing to release two new titles, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the Super Mario RPG Remake, both of which are launching at the end of 2023.

We already know some games planned for next year, including Princess Peach: Showtime, which is currently slated for a late March 2024 release, as well as Luigi's Mansion 2 HD remake to look forward to. There's no release window just yet, but it's expected to launch around mid-2024.

The latest Nintendo Direct from September 14 also confirmed that Side Order, Wave Two of the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass is coming in Spring 2024, so there's already a bunch of titles to anticipate next year, on top of what Nintendo has yet to announce for the rest of the year and 2025.

