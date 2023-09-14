Luigi's Manion 2 HD remake finally gets a release window in exciting new trailer

Nintendo just confirmed Luigi's Mansion 2 HD remake in its most recent Direct, and the trailer does not disappoint.

Originally released in 2013 for the Nintendo DS, this old classic is getting a much-needed upgrade with an HD remake for the Nintendo Switch. The new trailer is packed full of exciting details that old fans will love to see.

Players will return to Evershade Valley, a place that is "screaming and teaming" with the supernatural. Unfortunately, our faint-of-heart hero Luigi is all on his lonesome to tackle all the ghouls and ghosts that will come his way. Armed with his vacuum-like weapon, the poltergust, you'll be able to interact with objects, clean a path, and crucially fight those pesky ghosts (just make sure to stun them first).

The trailer takes fans through various locations within the mansion as Luigi carefully makes his way through the dark and spooky hallways. It's safe to say that this HD remake looks terrific. The environment, in all it's quirkiness is a delight to see in such high quality.

You'll be able to explore a ghastly greenhouse, an abandoned research lab, an ice-cold mine, and even more places. If these sound a bit too spooky for your taste, then don't worry; up to three players can join you in your supernatural quests across various multiplayer modes.

Unfortunately, there's no specific release date for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD remake as of yet, but we do know that it will be available to play mid 2024.

