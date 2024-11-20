New trailer confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 owners will get a 30% XP boost in Warzone

Black Ops 6 owners will receive 30% bonus XP in Warzone

This was confirmed by a new trailer for the game

Some players are also seeing a prompt to purchase the game after Warzone matches

The latest Call of Duty trailer has confirmed that Black Ops 6 owners will receive 30% more XP in Warzone.

The trailer, which is titled ‘Maximize your Gameplay’, appeared on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel yesterday. It shows off a few clips from the campaign, plus some of the recently released Season One multiplayer content. Plenty of Warzone is also shown, with on-screen text stating that players can “Get a 30% XP boost” and “level up faster in Warzone” when they "experience the blockbuster hit” Black Ops 6.

As noted by Call of Duty fan page ‘CharlieIntel’ on X / Twitter, some players have also started to spot a new prompt when they complete matches in Warzone. It reportedly states that you can “activate your premium XP boost” and is accompanied by a bright orange button that opens the Black Ops 6 purchase page on your platform of choice.

A 30% XP boost is quite a big deal, especially for the most dedicated Warzone players. It dramatically speeds up progression, allowing you to unlock new weapons, camos, and operators at a much faster rate. If you enjoy the battle royale mode but have been on the fence about picking up a copy of Black Ops 6, this could very well be enough justification to finally take the plunge.

Presumably those who have been accessing the game via an Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to benefit from this 30% boost, which could make subscribing for a few months a good alternative to purchasing a copy at retail price if all you’re after is the bonus XP.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released back on October 25 and is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

