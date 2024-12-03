My top gaming headset of 2024 has just returned to a lowest-ever price with this Amazon deal, making it perfect gaming gift material

Cyber Monday and Black Friday might be in the rearview mirror but there are still opportunities popping up to get some great gaming gear for less - or pick up gifts in time for the holidays.

And this one, on my favorite headset of 2024, is a belter. Currently, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, is back at a record-low price of just $79.99 at Amazon (was $129.99). This is a mega price cut and sees more than a third come off the price; a huge amount considering the headset only launched earlier this year.

The UK price is also greatly reduced, with the headset dropping to £94.99 at Amazon (from £129.99).

We saw this price for a couple of days last week briefly - before Black Friday, not on it, which is slightly strange - but having it return is perfect for those who missed out or those looking for a gaming gift with the holidays in mind.

Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deals

I'm excited by this discount because, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is, by a margin my favorite new headset of the year, and one of my top picks for a wireless gaming headset for any platform.

Not only does it have incredible SteelSeries audio quality right out of the box, but the compatibility, flexibility, and overall design and build quality are all superb too. More specifically, it's lightweight and comfortable, has a brilliant mic, and also offers excellent benefits when teamed with the Arctis Companion App in which you can choose EQ presets tailor-made for games.

This discount is only on the 'PC' version which is also compatible with PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch - but sadly not Xbox. The Xbox variant is still discounted but not as steeply; it's down to $99.99 (was $129.99) which is still a great deal, and it bags you increased platform compatibility.

If you're not in the US or UK, then our price-finding tech below will scour the internet and present the latest lowest prices on the Nova 5 wherever you are in the world.