Is Lagiacrus coming to Monster Hunter Wilds? Some fans are convinced, and here's why

Could fans' third most popular monster be making an imminent appearance?

A green claw wraps around the carcass of a monster
(Image credit: Capcom)
Thanks to a recent Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase event, many fans have been left clamoring for more information on a certain sea monster. But is Lagiacrus coming to Monster Hunter Wilds later this year?

Monster Hunter Wilds is another step forward for the long-running co-op action franchise. For one, its huge open world is more seamless, and more alive than ever before, with distinct seasons that promise to mix up hunts in interesting ways. Now that we've published our Monster Hunter Wilds review, the game has landed on our list of best multiplayer PC games.

Furthermore, Capcom has now detailed the next few months of post-launch updates, which you can read about in our Monster Hunter Wilds Roadmap. New monsters are the headline additions set to arrive, including Mizutsune and a new Ray Dau variant.

Here's everything you need to know about Lagiacrus being added to Monster Hunter Wilds. As more info is revealed, we'll be sure to update this page. For now, let's break down the recent teaser trailer, and look at when the fan-favorite monster last appeared in the series.

Is Lagiacrus coming to Monster Hunter Wilds?

Hunters' Choice: Top Monster | 3rd Place: Lagiacrus - YouTube Hunters' Choice: Top Monster | 3rd Place: Lagiacrus - YouTube
Watch On

Capcom has teased the return of Lagiacrus, showing the sea serpent at the end of a recent showcase event for Monster Hunter Wilds. Given this, I'm confident in saying that yes, Lagiacrus will come to Monster Hunter Wilds in the future.

The only caveat here is that while Lagiacrus is indeed shown in the teaser, Capcom is yet to actually confirm that the monster shown is Lagiacrus, or the details on when they could arrive. As such, keep an eye on this page for updates once we get them.

The reason I'm confident that Lagiacrus is coming to Monster Hunter Wilds is that the brief tease showed a green-scaled monster, with plenty of underwater sound effects. Lagiacrus debuted in Monster Hunter Tri, notably featured in a hunt that made use of the game's underwater combat. Hopefully this style of hunt returns for Wilds.

This is all great news for Monster Hunter fans, who voted Lagiacrus the overall third favorite monster from the series in an official 2023 poll.

When could Lagiacrus arrive in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds infographic detailing upcoming content

(Image credit: Capcom)

We don't know exactly when Lagiacrus will launch in Monster Hunter Wilds. What we do know is that the Lagiacrus teaser mentioned previously was paired with the text "Second Title Update".

This is likely Title Update 2, which is set for Summer 2025. As you can see in the image above, the roadmap for Monster Hunter Wilds extends into the end of May, before things get a bit murky. I expect Capcom to air another Monster Hunter Showcase in June that'll detail Title Update 2, and hopefully give some more info on what to expect from Lagiacrus.

Monster Hunter Wilds Lagiacrus FAQ

Monster Hunter Wilds hunters fight an Alpha Doshaguma in the Windward Plains

(Image credit: Monster Hunter Wilds)

Is Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter World?

Lagiacrus never appeared in Monster Hunter World. They were also absent from the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion.

What games is Lagiacrus in?

Lagiacrus first appeared in Monster Hunter Tri, as the game's flagship monster. It then came to Monster Hunter Generations, though only on land, providing a very different fight when compared to the underwater action in Tri. In terms of spin-offs, Lagiacrus also notably featured in Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Is Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds?

No, Lagiacrus is not currently in Monster Hunter Wilds. It has been teased however, and will likely arrive in Summer 2025, though we're still waiting on confirmation.

Is Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Rise?

Lagiacrus was never added to Monster Hunter Rise, despite being much-requested by fans. In an interview with IGN, Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto explained why:

"Unfortunately Lagiacrus is just a very technological…difficult monster to implement. It's very snake-like, its parts are all kind of touching the ground at different moments,” Tsujimoto explained. “So it's very like a writhing sort of ground-based monster.”

