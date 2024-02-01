Metro Awakening is coming to VR platforms this year and will offer a ‘whole new angle for Metro fans’

It’s been confirmed that a brand new Metro video game is on the way. Titled Metro Awakening, it’s a VR game set before the events of Metro 2033, and it’s planned to be released at some point this year on PS VR2 , as well as Meta Quest 2, 3, and Steam VR.

The news was announced during PlayStation’s State of Play event yesterday (January 31), with a spooky trailer showcasing the horrors to come when the game launches. It’s being developed by Vertigo Games, with the support of Deep Silver. You can take a look at the trailer below.

In a PlayStation Blog post elaborating on the announcement, Vertigo Games associate game director Samar Louwe confirmed that players will step into the shoes of a doctor called Serdar, who’s searching for his wife in the metro tunnels of a post-apocalyptic Moscow. The story itself has been written by series creator Dmitry Glukhovsky, and, as Serdar, players can expect to encounter supernatural forces while exploring the metro, watching the “events that lead to his spiritual awakening as something else entirely.”

Of course, as far as the action itself goes, players will experience everything in first-person, in an adventure that combines combat, stealth, and survival. It sounds like it’ll make full use of the PS VR2’s features for an extra-immersive experience, too, with the utilization of the headset haptics and adaptive triggers to make getting hit by bullets in-game and pulling weapons’ triggers feel more tactile.

If you’ve not played any of the Metro games before, then don’t worry - as it's set in 2028, before the events of 2033, it serves as a solid starting point. However, the PlayStation Blog post also notes that it’ll offer a “whole new angle for Metro fans,” which is an intriguing prospect.