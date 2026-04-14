Marvel's Spider-Man 3 development has seemingly begun as Peter Parker face model shares new behind-the-scenes photo
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- Peter Parker's face model Ben Jordan appears to confirm Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is in development
- In a now-deleted post, Jordan is wearing motion capture gear on a set
- The caption also included a spider emoji
Insomniac Games has seemingly begun development of Marvel's Spider-Man 3.
While there's no confirmation from the studio itself, Peter Parker face model Ben Jordan did share a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram today showing him posing in motion capture gear (via @WeBeenCroft).
The post, which was swiftly deleted after posting, featured Jordan standing on a set with his hands in the Spider-Man web shooting pose, along with the caption "IYKYK [If you know, you know]" accompanied by a spider emoji.Article continues below