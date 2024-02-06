Konami has announced a new Yu-Gi-Oh digital title, alongside new AI and VR projects

Konami has announced a new digital title as part of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters: The Legend of Duelist quarter-century event in Tokyo. Designed to bring together the earliest Yu-Gi-Oh! games to be released, the Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PC - but a release date is yet to be confirmed.

This collection will feature a variety of titles, including ones that weren't previously released in the West in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. So, if you've been waiting for the best time to get into the series, then the launch of the Early Days collection could be it so you can start from the very beginning.

However, a new digital title isn't Konami's only announcement. In addition, a project titled the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Solid Vision Experiment has been announced. This project brings the illustrations on your active cards to life in an immersive VR space, letting you take control of the duel within the world of Duel Links.

To end the announcement, the Yu-Gi-Oh! x AI Project was also announced, which presented the first demonstration of learning AI operating Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. More updates on this are expected to follow, as information on the project is pretty thin on the ground right now, but it's still worth keeping an eye on if you are an avid Master Duel player.

On top of the announcements, players of Master Duel will be able to get login bonuses to celebrate the second anniversary of the game starting February 7, which are worth collecting while you can.

If you love physical games, our guides to the best board games or best classic board games might be of interest.