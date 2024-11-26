If you're after some new gaming earbuds this Black Friday then look no further than the Sony Inzone Buds going for a lowest-ever price right now at Amazon

Black Friday is finally here and if you're looking to cash in on some online deals, Amazon is now offering up one of Sony's best audio accessories for a limited time.

Right now, the Sony Inzone Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Earbuds in white and black are just $168 (was $199.99 ) at Amazon.

Over at Amazon UK, the Sony Inzone Buds in both colors are also on sale for £129.99 (was £179.99 ).

This offer is an absolute steal considering these are Amazon's cheapest prices yet for the earbuds, saving you up to $31 and £50 respectively.

They're even cheaper than what Sony is currently offering over at PlayStation Direct for its ongoing Black Friday sale, so you might want to snatch them up while you can.

Today's best gaming earbud deals

was $199.99 now $168 at Amazon These gaming buds might be designed with PlayStation gaming in mind, but they're also compatible with PC and mobile, making them a versatile option if you're looking for a new pair on a budget.

was $199.99 now $168 at Amazon Sony's Inzone Buds offer Bluetooth connectively, no wire needed, as well as noise canceling technology with 360 spatial sound.

was £179 now £129.99 at Amazon With tap controls, the Sony Inzone Buds will let you access settings like Active Noise Canceling, Game/Chat Balance, Mute, Music playback, and more for personalized customization.

was £179 now £129.99 at Amazon The earbuds also boast up to 12 hours of battery life and 24 hrs with the charging case, making them a perfect option for long gaming sessions.

The Sony Inzone Buds are among the best gaming earbuds of 2024 and are compatible with the PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile.

Complete with Bluetooth connectivity, noise-canceling technology, as well as excellent sound quality, the Inzone buds also boast stellar battery life for long gaming sessions making them an ideal pick if you're looking to upgrade your hardware.

For more on the best discounts, be sure to stay up to date with our Black Friday PS5 deals guide.