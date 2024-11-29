If I had a PS5 Pro, these are the Black Friday PS5 game deals I'd buy to enjoy those enhanced features for less

Sadly I don't own a PS5 Pro, but if I did I'd be swimming in excellent Black Friday PS5 game deals - many of which are for games that have received PS5 Pro enhancement patches.
The standout retailer right now is Woot, which is offering massive discounts on a range of PS5 Pro-enhanced games. These include Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at $39.49 (was $69.99), and EA Sports FC 25 for just $29.49 (was $69.99). Both are comfortably beating Amazon's lowest rates for those games right now. But you may wish to head to other retailers like Amazon to secure the likes of Silent Hill 2 for just $49.99 (was $69.99).
Below, I've curated a roundup of the best Black Friday PS5 deals that feature games with PS5 Pro enhancements, such as the capacity for 60fps performance at 4K and support for the image quality-boosting PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (that's PSSR for short).
Today's best PS5 Pro game deals
This is the best price we've seen to date for Konami's survival horror remake of the PS2 classic. It's definitely one of my favorite games of the year - I found it to be visually stunning, impressively scary, and does the original more justice than I thought it would initially. Essential play.
Price check: Best Buy - $49.99 | Target - $49.99
UK price: Argos - £54.99
This is an absolutely phenomenal price at Woot for EA Sports' latest soccer title. What's more, users of the Woot app can save an extra 20% off (up to $20), bringing that price down even further!
Price check: Best Buy - $29.99 | Target - $34.99
UK price: Argos - £41.99
Whenever Marvel's Spider-Man 2 receives a discount, it still manages to hold its price quite well. Not so with this Woot deal, which sees it plummet to almost half price. In fact, you could probably push it over half price via that extra discount with the Woot app.
Price check: Best Buy - $39.99 | Target - $39.99
UK price: Argos - £34.99 | Currys - £34.99
Star Wars Outlaws' limited edition packs the full game with a bunch of fun cosmetics for protagonist Kay to don. Otherwise, this is a visually striking game on PS5 Pro, and since they've patched out those hideous stealth sections, the game's a lot more fun to boot.
Price check: Best Buy - $49.99 | Target - $39.99
UK price: Argos - £38.99
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is probably the crown jewel of PS5 Pro experiences right now, with the enhancements bringing massive improvements to lighting and image quality. If you've yet to jump into the massive RPG, now's an especially great time to do so at this price especially if you own a PS5 Pro.
Price check: Best Buy - $39.99
UK price: Argos - £34.99
This game was one of our managing editor Rob's absolute favorite games when he reviewed the PS5 Pro, and at this price, it's a pretty compelling deal to jump into the post-post-apocalypse.
Price check: $42.99 at Walmart (standard edition)
UK price: £39.95 at Amazon (standard edition)
This game is a joy on the PS5 Pro with its new dedicated Pro mode that ensures you get the full-fat visual imagery presented at 60 frames per second.
Price check: $44.97 at Walmart
UK price: was £59.99 now £31.99 at Currys
The PS5 Pro's boosts make reliving one of the most famous and best stories on PlayStation ever told the definitive way to play the game. It's breathtakingly beautiful and smooth at the same time.
Price check: $29.99 at Best Buy
UK price: was £69.99 now £32.99 at Amazon
A $10 discount takes the remastered sequel in the Last of Us series down to quite an attractive price - if you haven't dived into Part 2 yet then doing so on the Pro is a superb move.
Price check: $39.99 at Best Buy
UK price: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is also a belting game on PS5 Pro with enhanced fidelity-meets-performance modes that offer a brilliant experience, complete with ray-tracing and wonderful detail.
Price check: $45.78 at Amazon
UK price: was £69.99 now £31.99 at Currys
Receiving a lovely chunky discount of thirty bucks, getting the full version of Alan Wake 2 into your PS5 Pro set up with all the DLC too has never been cheaper. A superb game and a visual treat on PS5 Pro.
Price check: $50.42 at Walmart
UK price: was £69.99 now £63.99 at Amazon
The games I've highlighted above are among the best PS5 games you can play today, and PS5 Pro offers huge improvements to visuals and performance almost across the board. It is worth noting that some of the PS5 Pro enhancements are due to receive further tweaking due to the odd performance issue. But if pristine image quality is something you value on PS5 Pro, then it's definitely worth checking these deals out.
Not in the US or the UK? Check out the list below for all the best PS5 Pro game deals in your region.
