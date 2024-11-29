If I had a PS5 Pro, these are the Black Friday PS5 game deals I'd buy to enjoy those enhanced features for less

Sadly I don't own a PS5 Pro, but if I did I'd be swimming in excellent Black Friday PS5 game deals - many of which are for games that have received PS5 Pro enhancement patches.

The standout retailer right now is Woot, which is offering massive discounts on a range of PS5 Pro-enhanced games. These include Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at $39.49 (was $69.99), and EA Sports FC 25 for just $29.49 (was $69.99). Both are comfortably beating Amazon's lowest rates for those games right now. But you may wish to head to other retailers like Amazon to secure the likes of Silent Hill 2 for just $49.99 (was $69.99).

Below, I've curated a roundup of the best Black Friday PS5 deals that feature games with PS5 Pro enhancements, such as the capacity for 60fps performance at 4K and support for the image quality-boosting PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (that's PSSR for short).

Today's best PS5 Pro game deals

The games I've highlighted above are among the best PS5 games you can play today, and PS5 Pro offers huge improvements to visuals and performance almost across the board. It is worth noting that some of the PS5 Pro enhancements are due to receive further tweaking due to the odd performance issue. But if pristine image quality is something you value on PS5 Pro, then it's definitely worth checking these deals out.

