I can't believe the likes of Tears of the Kingdom and Metal Gear Solid are so cheap in these 7 Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals
Save on top games right now
You can't beat a Nintendo Switch game deal and luckily Cyber Monday has delivered them in abundance. No matter what kind of player you are, there's going to be something you enjoy discounted today.
I'm particularly stunned by the massive discount on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom over at Walmart. For just $30 (was $69) you can pick up a digital copy of the game, which is delivered to your Walmart account quickly after your purchase.
Of course, physical games are on sale too and I want to draw special attention to Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which includes three of the best stealth games of all time. It's on sale for a new lowest-ever price of just $18.74 ($39.99) - incredible value for what you get.
Read on for even more fantastic Cyber Monday picks, plus more information on the deals I've highlighted so far.
My 7 top Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals
For just $30 you can get your hands on a digital copy of one of the Nintendo Switch games ever made, a new lowest-ever price. This is the absolute cream of the crop this Cyber Monday and an unmissable deal for anyone with a Nintendo Switch.
It's a few years old now, but this is still the latest Mario & Sonic game. It's a lot of fun, with a wide range of sports minigames and an interesting premise that recreates events from both the 2020 and 1964 Olympics with Mario and Sonic characters.
Another incredible discount, this time on Metal Gear Sold: Master Collection Vol. 1. You get three of the best stealth games ever with this collection, plus a few other titles alongside loads of digital extras and bonus content.
Everyone's favorite blue speedster has also been given the Cyber Monday deals treatment with this mega discount on Sonic X Shadow Generations, which first popped up on Black Friday. This game includes a full remaster of the iconic Sonic Generations alongside an all-new Shadow campaign.
I'm surprised the Launch Edition of Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance is not only still on sale, but heavily discounted for Cyber Monday. This version of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic RPG comes with a shiny steelbook case and some small additional DLC.
Not quite a new lowest-ever price, but still a notable discount on a good game bundle. As the title would suggest, this pack includes two decent games for the price of one: Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing.
This is a new lowest-ever price for the recently released Just Dance 2025 Edition, which is a game that is likely to be at the top of many Christmas wishlists. This is the Amazon exclusive Limited Edition version to boot, which comes with some bonus in-game cosmetic items.
These are just a handful of the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals available right now.
I've also got you covered if you're currently looking for the best value Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundles.
Outside the US? You can see a range of other offers on Nintendo Switch console below. You can also browse even more great Cyber Monday deals at a wide range of retailers.
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, AirPods & appliances
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, decor & Christmas
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.