I can't believe the likes of Tears of the Kingdom and Metal Gear Solid are so cheap in these 7 Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals

You can't beat a Nintendo Switch game deal and luckily Cyber Monday has delivered them in abundance. No matter what kind of player you are, there's going to be something you enjoy discounted today.

I'm particularly stunned by the massive discount on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom over at Walmart. For just $30 (was $69) you can pick up a digital copy of the game, which is delivered to your Walmart account quickly after your purchase.

Of course, physical games are on sale too and I want to draw special attention to Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which includes three of the best stealth games of all time. It's on sale for a new lowest-ever price of just $18.74 ($39.99) - incredible value for what you get.

Read on for even more fantastic Cyber Monday picks, plus more information on the deals I've highlighted so far.

My 7 top Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals

Sonic X Shadow Generations : was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Everyone's favorite blue speedster has also been given the Cyber Monday deals treatment with this mega discount on Sonic X Shadow Generations, which first popped up on Black Friday. This game includes a full remaster of the iconic Sonic Generations alongside an all-new Shadow campaign.

Just Dance 2025 Edition - Limited Edition: was $50.49 now $19.99 at Amazon This is a new lowest-ever price for the recently released Just Dance 2025 Edition, which is a game that is likely to be at the top of many Christmas wishlists. This is the Amazon exclusive Limited Edition version to boot, which comes with some bonus in-game cosmetic items.

