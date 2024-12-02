Looking for the best value Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundles? These are my top picks

The Cyber Monday sales are in full swing and that means some fantastic deals on Nintendo Switch bundles.

My top pick right now is the Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, which is just $299.99 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online. It's a total saving of around $80 compared to the retail price of each item included.

Those after a more premium console shouldn't miss the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle either for just $349.99 at Best Buy.

Over in the UK, the Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle is still available for just £249.99 at Argos, coming with a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online all for the price of the console on its own.

Alternatively, pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle for just £299 at EE for a console, copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals - my top picks

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299 at Best Buy This bundle saw a $50 discount over Black Friday at Walmart but, if you're after a Nintendo Switch console right now, it's still your best bet. It comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for the price of just the console on its own.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349.99 at Best Buy This is another bundle that received a Black Friday discount at Walmart but quickly sold out. You can pick it up for its retail price at Best Buy, which is still a great deal as it comes with an included copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online at no additional cost.

Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle: £249.99 at Argos The bundles are a little different in the UK, but still fantastic options. This one comes with a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports, its leg strap accessory, and 12 months of the Nintendo Switch Online for multiplayer play.

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle: £299 at EE This one is a great choice if you're after a gift, as it nets you one of the very best recent Nintendo Switch releases alongside the more premium Nintendo Switch OLED console and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

This year's Nintendo Switch bundles have been some of the greatest yet. Although we see some variant of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports offerings almost every year, the opportunity to grab them with a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership thrown in really increases the value proposition.

Stock has been becoming a little scarce now that it is Cyber Monday, presumably as many shoppers rush to pick up such bargains while they're still available. I'd recommend grabbing these quickly if you're desperate to get your hands on one, so that you don't miss out.

If you're outside the US or UK, you can check out the very best prices on the Nintendo Switch OLED in your region below.