I beat Elden Ring’s DLC with the official Thrustmaster Shadow of the Erdtree controller - here are my thoughts

The Thrustmaster eSwap X2 is the latest Xbox controller from the Oregon-based brand. Typically best known for its simulation hardware, including flight sticks and some of the best racing wheels you can buy, it’s no slouch when it comes to gamepad innovation. And on that note, I’ve spent the last week or so being seriously impressed by the eSwap X2; specifically, the limited edition Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree model.

If you’re unfamiliar with the gamepad itself, the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 is a modular Xbox controller. Its unique selling point lies in its swappable analog stick and d-pad modules, which allow players to opt for a PlayStation-like symmetrical stick layout should they prefer. In fact, our managing editor, Rob Dwiar, was a huge fan of the controller, too. In his four-star review, he praised the eSwap X2’s flexibility and responsiveness. I have to agree here, as the controller ended up being ideal for my latest Elden Ring playthrough.

Now, that is partly because the limited edition Shadow of the Erdtree variant of the eSwap X2 got me in the mood for a new run. Its tasteful use of the DLC’s key art, color scheme and iconography certainly make it one of the best-looking controllers on the market today. Yet after finishing my second Shadow of the Erdtree playthrough with the eSwap X2, I’ve grown to love the controller for far more than just its aesthetics. And I reckon it’s easily one of the best Xbox controllers to have been released in years.

Elden Thing

I review gaming hardware for a living but I’m also a huge fan of the best soulslike games. As a result I can confidently say that a quality controller can help to improve your chances in fiendishly difficult content like Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. But what exactly sets the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 apart from, say, the pack-in Xbox Wireless Controller?

Of course, the modular nature of the eSwap X2 - aside from its accessibility advantages - will better suit the preferences of many players. Still, I find that it's actually the X2’s buttons and sticks where it has a clear advantage over Microsoft’s official gamepads. Yes, even compared to the premium Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

The eSwap X2 features satisfying, ultra-responsive mechanical face buttons with practically immediate actuation. The manufacturer estimates that presses here are roughly 64% faster than traditional membrane face buttons. So where exactly does Elden Ring come into this? For all the above qualities I’ve outlined that the eSwap X2 provides, I believe it’s an excellent choice and certainly one of the best controllers for the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The rapid actuation of the bumpers, d-pad and face buttons means that you can perform actions that much faster. In multiple boss fights, such as against Bayle the Dread and Putrescent Knight, I found I was able to quickly escape a harrowing situation thanks to these quicker inputs.

Overall, I felt I had an edge when it came to healing, dodging and jumping to avoid attacks, swapping weapons and even just attacking in general. It may seem like a miniscule amount of time gain in the moment, but I felt as if the responsiveness offered by the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 genuinely helped me get better at the game.

The same goes for the phenomenal d-pad and left and right bumpers, which all share a similarly clicky and tactile feel to that of the face buttons. Customizability is a big win here, too, with four remappable back buttons and binary trigger stops in case you prefer a shorter travel time.

Now I’d love to say that the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 is a controller that you can and should just go out and buy. But unlike another favorite of mine, the GameSir T4 Kaleid, the eSwap X2 isn’t exactly affordable. Coming in at $169.99 / £169.99, it’s firmly in premium price territory alongside the Elite Series 2. As a result, it’s simply not even going to be considered by many folks outside of big sales periods.

As I’ve alluded to, though, the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 is fantastic for more than just Elden Ring and its DLC. I’ve found it to be an excellent choice for fighting games like Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising and Street Fighter 6 thanks to that impressive responsiveness. It’s also my current go-to controller as I prepare for Final Fantasy 14’s latest Savage raid tier. So I’d highly recommend you keep the eSwap X2 on your radar - particularly when sales periods hit over the Holiday season - if you’d like to own a controller that can seriously elevate your enjoyment of both single-player and competitive multiplayer games.