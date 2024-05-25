I am once again recommending the Nitro Deck during the Memorial Day sales period

Perhaps predictably, Nitro Deck limited edition models are seeing compelling discounts across the board during the Memorial Day sales weekend. These deals are fantastic value if you'd prefer your Nitro Deck to come with a carry case, alternate thumbsticks and one of a variety of eye-catching color schemes.

Right now, you can save $10 on a range of limited edition Nitro Deck models, taking the price down to $79.99 (was $89.99). Discounted models include the Retro Purple and Classic Grey designs, as well as the translucent Crystal Collection range that embraces the iconic see-through look of many Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Color models.

We've also included cheaper options in the standard Nitro Deck editions. These have dropped to just $49.99 at Amazon presently (were $59.99). While these lack ancillary features like the carry case, they do have their own colorways that may suit your tastes.

Today's best Nitro Deck deals

We consider the Nitro Deck to be the best Nintendo Switch accessory on the market right now. It tops our list because of its excellent build quality and the dramatically improved experience that it offers to handheld players. The addition of Hall effect sticks really helps here, as they prevent the kind of stick drift that plagues the likes of the Joy-Con controllers and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

Not in the US? Consider checking the list below for all the best Nitro Deck prices in your region.

