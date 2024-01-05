I Am Bread and Surgeon Simulator developer Bossa Games is the latest games company to make sweeping layoffs

A number of staff at Bossa Games, the UK game studio behind the Surgeon Simulator games, I Am Bread and more have recently been impacted by layoffs, it’s been confirmed.

Daniel Nye Griffiths, who led global communications at Bossa Games from early 2023, revealed in a LinkedIn post before the end of the year that his team had been “closed down as part of a significant change in the studio's size and structure.” He noted: “Unfortunately, independent games studios and publishers are particularly vulnerable to the conditions that have been impacting the tech industry.”

He continued: “There are several excellent former Bossians across several disciplines - including marketing, but also QA, IT, production, development, finance and HR - who will also be looking for work in the New Year. I would recommend anyone with staffing needs should check them out, and I'm very happy to make introductions and recommendations to any recruiters reading this.”

The studio is currently working on the co-op survival adventure, Lost Skies, which was announced last May, and is set to be published by Humble Games. Wrapping up his post, Griffiths wrote: “I'd also like to wish everyone at Bossa the very best, and all good wishes as they keep working to make Lost Skies a great experience.”

At the time of writing, it’s not been publicly confirmed exactly how many members of staff have been affected by the layoffs. TRG has reached out to Bossa Games for comment, and will update this article if we receive a response.

Sadly, 2023 was fraught with redundancies within the games industry. Fortnite developer Epic Games announced enormous staff cuts in September 2023, with around 830 people affected .

There were also numerous layoffs at studios owned by Embracer Group as a result of the company’s restructuring program. As of the end of September, 904 people had been affected , but this number rose higher before the end of the year with cuts at Fishlabs , New World Interactive and more. Free Radical Design, the studio behind the TimeSplitters series, was confirmed to be closed in the middle of December .