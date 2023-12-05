Insurgency developer New World Interactive has been affected by Embracer layoffs

New World Interactive has been hit with layoffs amid Embracer Group's restructuring program.

The studio, which is owned by Saber Interactive (a subsidary of Embracer Group) is arguably best known for its work on tactical multiplayer shooters Insurgency and Insurgency: Sandstorm. While one Twitter post shared yesterday (December 4) by Second Wind Group co-founder and content director Nick Calandra (ahead of the official announcement) suggested that the studio could be facing permanent closure, as Eurogamer reports, Saber has since clarified that this is not the case. Instead, it called it a "restructuring".

“Saber can confirm there have been restructuring changes involving our New World Interactive subsidiary," the statement reads (via Eurogamer). "This reorganization has unfortunately resulted in layoffs at the studio."

Furthermore, it added that the company is "working to fill existing open roles" within Saber with employees who have been affected by the job cuts, and those impacted are also being offered severance packages.

The publisher also clarified that development will continue on its team-based first-person shooter, Insurgency: Sandstorm, "as well as unannounced future projects."

At this time, it's unclear how many New World Interactive employees have been affected, but the studio is one of many owned by Embracer Group to be impacted by job cuts this year. This latest string of layoffs, including the most recent 50 job cuts at the German studio Fishlabs, is part of Embracer Group's ongoing restructuring program, which has resulted in over 900 people being laid off as of the end of September 2023.

According to Embracer Group’s interim chief strategy officer, Phil Rogers, the restructuring is "how we win". He added that the mass layoffs are "agonizing” but “a necessary thing for us to hit our new and needed goals."

