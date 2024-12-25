Get an Xbox Series X or Series S and want to get online recently? Here are your options for entering the world of Xbox Game Pass

If you're wondering how to get online with your new Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or even Xbox One, then look no further. It can be confusing to understand the different online membership tiers and what they do, but that's where I come in. I've brought together all the different options for Xbox Game Pass, so you can see which one is worth it for you.

Not only does Xbox offer options for playing on your new console, but also for PC gamers. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate even manages to combine access to online services on both your console and PC. But what are you really getting with each Xbox Game Pass tier? Here's everything you need to know.

PC Game Pass

14 Days (New users): $1 / £1

1 Month: $11.99 / £9.99

With PC Game Pass you won't be able to play on your console, but you'll get access to hundreds of games on your PC or Laptop as well as day-one access to top titles as soon as they come out.

Along with cloud saves and exclusive deals on the Xbox Game Store, PC Game Pass users also get EA Play along with their membership. EA Play comes with exclusive content, in-game challenges and rewards, and the ability to trial select EA games for up to ten hours to see if you like them before you purchase.

Xbox Game Pass Core

1 Month: $9.99 / £6.99

3 Month: $24.99 / £17.99

6 Month: $39.99 / £29.99

12 Month: $59.99 / £49.99

Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) comes with a catalog of over 25 games for Xbox One or Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S users, alongside the ability to play online with friends and family. On top of that, there are some great deals only available for Xbox Game Pass users. It's nowhere near as comprehensive a membership as Standard or Ultimate tier, but it's an easy, cheap way to get online with some extras added on.

You can grab Xbox Game Pass Core in a wide range of configurations. There's a 1-month offering if you just want to see what it's all about, a 3-month deal, a 6-month one, or a full 12 months - which is the best value of the bunch.

Xbox Game Pass Standard

1 Month: $14.99 / £10.99

With Standard, you're getting all the same access and offers that Core members have, but with one big improvement. Along with console online multiplayer access and member-only deals, users get around four times the number of games available to Xbox Game Pass Core members.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

1 Month: $19.99 / £14.99

3 Month: $49.99 / £32.99

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can access all the great features listed above, including EA Play and a game library of hundreds of top games, on both your console and PC. There are plenty of exclusive Quests and Perks for Game Pass Ultimate members, too, such as in-game content and consumables. You can also link your Riot Games account for XP boosts, Little Legends, Champions, and Agents in applicable titles.

On top of that, Ultimate users are able to stream games straight from the cloud, with no downloads necessary, on whatever device they have available. That includes mobile, handhelds, and even VR headsets.

Xbox Game Pass price comparison

If you want to see the best prices on each tier side by side for easy comparison, look no further. Here are the best deals in your region.